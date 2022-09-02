Teacher recruitment scam: Calcutta HC upholds CBI probe

Primary school teacher recruitment: Calcutta HC division bench upholds single-bench order of CBI probe

The division bench comprising justices Subrata Talukder and Lapita Banerji also directed that the probe will be monitored by the single bench

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Sep 02 2022, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 13:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday upheld an order of its single bench directing the CBI to investigate alleged irregularities in primary teacher appointments.

The division bench comprising justices Subrata Talukder and Lapita Banerji also directed that the probe will be monitored by the single bench.

Upholding Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay's order of a CBI probe into the alleged anomalies in primary teacher recruitment in West Bengal, the bench said investigation into the money trail in connection with the matter will be done as necessary.

The court directed that the single-bench order removing 269 appointees from their jobs, who selectively got benefit of one additional mark from the West Bengal Primary School Board, will remain till disposal of the case before the single bench.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

calcutta high court
India News
West Bengal
Kolkata
CBI

What's Brewing

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads

Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads

Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills

Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills

China's fab four make history at US Open

China's fab four make history at US Open

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

 