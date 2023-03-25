Protesting Bengal govt employees call off ‘hunger strike’, agitation to continue

Protesting West Bengal government employees, seeking enhanced dearness allowance, on Saturday, said that they are ending the ongoing ‘hunger-strike’, but would continue to protest till their demands are met.

Representatives of sixty unions and associations have been on a consistent dharna in the heart of the city. Represented collectively as Sangrami Joutha Mancha, the joint platform asked those of its members – who were on a hunger strike – not to continue with it further.

A representative said that the decision has been taken considering medical advice, the health of members who were on ‘hunger strike’, and keeping in mind the future programmes. If required, the hunger-protest may return, he added.

The DA-protesters have been asking for an enhanced rate, but the chief minister has clarified that it’s not feasible to do so under present circumstances. The employees, who are protesting, have already held a strike, have begun ‘digital non-cooperation’ and will be writing emails, in large numbers, to the President, and the chief minister. Two rallies are also expected in the city by DA-protesters on March 30, and in April, a protest will take place at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA, on Saturday, tweeted, commending Centre’s decision to hike DA for its employees, adding that a “disparity in pay between WB govt & central govt employees widens”

Meanwhile, Trinamool’s two-day dharna, commencing on March 29, to protest against the freeze of central funds, is also scheduled in Kolkata, in the area, around one kilometre away. The programme will be attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Another Trinamool programme is also expected to take place, relatively closer to the DA-dharna site on March 29.