Religious conversion through enticements cannot be acceptable, says Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said no religious conversion done through enticements of any kind, especially monetary benefits, can be acceptable.

Sarma was speaking at a grants-in-aid distribution ceremony here, where 18 organisations and 74 places of worship of different indigenous faiths were given Rs 10 lakh and Rs five lakh each.

"If a person is attracted to a particular religion by studying about it, there is no problem. But it can't be acceptable when a person is swayed by enticements," he said.

The chief minister pointed out that the Constitution provides the right to practice the religion of his/her choice to all citizens, but nowhere does it speak of conversion through enticements.

"The problem is when my religion is poor, and it cannot provide monetary help to someone who needs money, religious conversion takes place with the promise of help. "Hindus should not try to Sanskritise them, Christians should not try to convert them," he said.

Claiming that indigenous faiths of the state have been followed from time immemorial with religions like Hinduism, Islam, Christianity coming here much later, Sarma rued that many indigenous faiths are now facing extinction.

"The problem is that our people are poor, our places of worship are not modern and our beliefs are facing extinction," he added.

Sarma stressed on the need to conserve indigenous faiths as they form part of the world heritage.

He affirmed the government's commitment to ensure the survival of the faith and culture of the state’s indigenous population.

"A festival of these religions, numbering 60-70 in the state, will be held in Guwahati later this year,” he said.

Sarma also urged the followers of these faiths to approach the government for assistance in constructing their places of worship or any other matter.