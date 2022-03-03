Repolling in 12 Manipur stations after EVMs destroyed

Repolling in 12 stations in Manipur after micreants destroy EVMs

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 03 2022, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 14:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Repolling has been ordered in 12 stations in Manipur, where polling was conducted on February 28.

Repolling will be conducted between 7 am and 4 pm on March 5.

These 12 polling stations are in Imphal East, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur district. Repolling ordered due to damage of EVMs by miscreants.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Manipur Assembly Elections
Manipur Assembly Elections 2022
Manipur Assembly Polls 2022
Manipur Polls
Manipur
Assembly Elections 2022

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ukraine evacuation: Indian students' furry friends join

Ukraine evacuation: Indian students' furry friends join

Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

The constantly adapting secularised God of 21st Century

The constantly adapting secularised God of 21st Century

DH Toon | Import some 'empathy' before crude oil

DH Toon | Import some 'empathy' before crude oil

An ‘Energy Cold War’ has begun

An ‘Energy Cold War’ has begun

Dalits have shorter lifespan, finds study

Dalits have shorter lifespan, finds study

Recovering species needs daily action

Recovering species needs daily action

 