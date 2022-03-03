Repolling in 12 stations in Manipur after micreants destroy EVMs

Repolling has been ordered in 12 stations in Manipur, where polling was conducted on February 28.
Repolling will be conducted between 7 am and 4 pm on March 5.
These 12 polling stations are in Imphal East, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur district. Repolling ordered due to damage of EVMs by miscreants.
