SC junks plea seeking Army's protection of Kuki tribe

SC declines plea filed by Manipur Tribal Forum seeking protection of Kuki tribe by Indian Army

At the same time, the court said it would impress upon the Centre and the government in Manipur to ensure that arrangements are made to protect the lives of citizens.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jul 11 2023, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 15:49 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court today declined a plea filed by the Manipur Tribal Forum seeking protection of the Kuki tribe by the Indian Army.

The bench said it would not be appropriate for the court to pass such direction to the Army and paramilitary forces. At the same time, the court said it would impress upon the Centre and the state government in Manipur to ensure that arrangements are made to protect the lives of citizens of the state.

This is a developing story. 

More to follow.

India News
Supreme Court
Manipur
Indian Army
kuki
meitei

