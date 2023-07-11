SC declines plea filed by Manipur Tribal Forum seeking protection of Kuki tribe by Indian Army

The Supreme Court today declined a plea filed by the Manipur Tribal Forum seeking protection of the Kuki tribe by the Indian Army.

The bench said it would not be appropriate for the court to pass such direction to the Army and paramilitary forces. At the same time, the court said it would impress upon the Centre and the state government in Manipur to ensure that arrangements are made to protect the lives of citizens of the state.

This is a developing story.

More to follow.