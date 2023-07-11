Manipur Governor requests PM Modi to meet community leaders for 'durable solution'

Manipur Governor, Anusuiya Uikey on Monday said she recently requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call the community leaders in the conflict-hit state for talks to find a "durable solution" and to restore peace in the state.

Uikey said this during her visit to relief camps in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi and Meitei dominated Imphal East districts, on Monday.

Condemning all forms of violence, the Governor appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate with the government in bringing peace in Manipur, which has remained on the boil for more than two months. Governor distributed blankets to the families in the camps too, said an official statement from Raj Bhavan, Imphal.

"We are trying to settle the issue with all possible means,” the Governor told the camp inmates. "Security forces are being deployed in vulnerable areas and as a temporary arrangement, houses are being built in different locations for settling the displaced people. Adequate compensation will be given to the affected people."

Uikey met Modi in New Delhi last month.

Governor's appeal to the PM for a meeting with community leaders assumes significance given the fact that Opposition parties and many organisations in Manipur questioned Modi's silence over the situation in Manipur. A group of MLAs also visited New Delhi and sought PM's appointment but did not get.

Home Minister Amit Shah visited Manipur between May 29 and June 1 where he met leaders of various organisations and announced a slew of steps. However, sporadic incidents of violence have continued. Many in Manipur, therefore, demanded PM Modi's intervention to end the violence.

The Manipur government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that 142 people have been killed while 5,000 cases of arson have been reported since May 3.

The state government earlier said over 60,000 have been displaced due to the violence and they are taking shelter in over 350 relief camps. Nearly 12,000 have fled to neighbouring Mizoram following the riot that broke out on May 3.