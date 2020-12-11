Seven held in Bengal for attack on JP Nadda's convoy

Seven persons were arrested in West Bengal on Friday for their alleged involvement in the attack on BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy a day ago, a senior police officer said.
Four persons were arrested from Falta, and three from Usthi police station area, both in South 24 Parganas district, he told PTI.
All seven of them were booked under various sections of the IPC for rioting, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions and other offences.
Nadda's convoy was pelted with stones on Thursday morning by alleged TMC workers at Sirakol in Diamond Harbour area of South 24 Parganas district, where he had gone to address a rally.
Several BJP leaders including its Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya suffered injuries, sources in the saffron party claimed.
Two suo moto cases were subsequently lodged against unknown people for carrying out the attack.
Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine to be ready by March 2021
1 year after the Covid-19 outbreak, a look at Wuhan
Aus bushfire in wet year fuels climate change concerns
Dilip Kumar, the undisputed Tragedy King turns 98
Under the mask, the next Batman will be Black
South Korea prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine
The Lead: Rajeev Khandelwal on his new series Naxalbari
'A Call to Spy' review: Fantastic World War II drama
DH Toon | Parliament building: It's make-believe world?
''Lost shark' possibly extinct, dolphin threatened'