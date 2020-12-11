Seven held in Bengal for attack on JP Nadda's convoy

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 11 2020, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 16:05 ist
BJP president JP Nadda. Credit: PTI

Seven persons were arrested in West Bengal on Friday for their alleged involvement in the attack on BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy a day ago, a senior police officer said.

Four persons were arrested from Falta, and three from Usthi police station area, both in South 24 Parganas district, he told PTI.

All seven of them were booked under various sections of the IPC for rioting, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions and other offences.

Nadda's convoy was pelted with stones on Thursday morning by alleged TMC workers at Sirakol in Diamond Harbour area of South 24 Parganas district, where he had gone to address a rally.

Several BJP leaders including its Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya suffered injuries, sources in the saffron party claimed.

Two suo moto cases were subsequently lodged against unknown people for carrying out the attack.

