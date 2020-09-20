Several priests join TMC after honorarium announcement

Several priests join TMC days after honorarium announcement

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 20 2020, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2020, 22:38 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

A large number of priests joined the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal's East Burdwan district on Sunday, days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a monthly honorarium for them.

At least 68 priests, including some from the temple of the presiding deity of Burdwan town -- Sarbamangala Mandir -- joined the party.

District TMC vice-president Arup Das and district Trinamool Youth Congress president Rashbehari Haldar welcomed the priests to the party at a programme here.

Under frequent attacks by the opposition for "minority appeasement", Banerjee announced a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 and free housing for over 8,000 Hindu priests in the state ahead of the Assembly election, which is likely to be held in April-May next year.

Asked whether their joining the TMC was influenced by the chief minister's announcement, a few of the priests said no other political party had ever thought about their interests.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

TMC
West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee

What's Brewing

'Secret chamber at suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist's home'

'Secret chamber at suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist's home'

Novak Djokovic advances into Italian Open final

Novak Djokovic advances into Italian Open final

No govt study on Covid-19 impact on mental health

No govt study on Covid-19 impact on mental health

World War II submarine is found in Southeast Asia

World War II submarine is found in Southeast Asia

 