Six new COVID-19 cases in Manipur, total rises to 143

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Jun 06 2020, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 14:10 ist
All the six persons tested positive on Friday night, it said. Credit: AFP Photo

Six persons, who have recently returned from Mumbai, tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the total number of cases in the state to 143, an official said on Saturday.

Of the total 143 COVID-19 cases, 91 are active while 52 infected people have recovered, the official said.

The six persons who tested positive are from Pherzawl and Churachandpur district, a statement issued by COVID-19 Common Control Room said.

All the six persons tested positive on Friday night, it said.

Meanwhile, 11 people have been discharged from hospital on Saturday after they tested negative for COVID-19, taking the total count of recovered patients in the state to 52, the statement said.

"The recovery rate in Manipur is 36.36 per cent," it added.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Manipur

