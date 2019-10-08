'Spl provisions in CAB expected for Northeast people'

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday expressed confidence that the Centre will include a special provision within the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) to protect the indigenous people of the North East region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said on October 1 that Parliament will pass the CAB which will grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after seven years of stay in the country even if they do not possess proper documents.

The indigenous people of the Northeastern states fear that the entry of these people will endanger their identity and livelihood.

"We trust and have confidence that central leaders will be there to protect the indigenous people of the Northeastern region," Biren told a press conference here.

During the visit of Shah, also BJP president, to Aizawl on Saturday, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga raised the issue of a special provision in the CAB for Northeast India.

Biren said Shah will grace the Sangai Festival, an annual cultural festival of Manipur, in November and urged the people not to call any bandh or blockade at that time.

Manipur witnessed massive anti-CAB protest during the early months of the year.

Protests were held on October 3 in Manipur, Nagaland and Meghalaya against the controversial CAB.