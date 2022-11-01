'Action will be taken against Oct 28 trouble makers'

Stern action will be taken against Oct 28 trouble makers: Meghalaya CM

I have instructed the police to take necessary action in connection with the October 28 rally, the chief minister said

IANS
IANS, Shillong,
  • Nov 01 2022, 01:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 01:07 ist
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. Credit: PTI File Photo

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said that one person has been arrested in connection with the October 28 Shillong rally, which turned violent, leaving many people, mostly non-tribals, injured.

Sangma, who held a meeting on Monday with senior police officials and East Khasi Hills District - under which Shillong falls - Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo to review the law and order situation of the district, said that several people were identified who went on a rampage to attack the innocent people.

"I have instructed the police to take necessary action in connection with the October 28 rally. Also for future situations, SOPs (standard operating procedures) and various other necessary arrangements are being taken," the Chief Minister told the media.

Noting that when permission is given to hold a rally, the organisers are expected to follow certain norms, he also warned that stern action would be taken against those involved in the violence at the rally, taken out against unemployment problem by the Federation of Khasi, Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP).

He also informed that apart from the arrest, three FIRs have been lodged and large numbers of people have been identified who were the main trouble-makers and attacked the innocent people.

According to eyewitnesses, a section of FKJGP members, many of them masked, punched, kicked and pushed passersby indiscriminately, injuring a large number of people, mostly non-tribals, causing panic and huge traffic jams in the area.

