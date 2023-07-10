Taking best efforts to safeguard people's rights, considering all claims to bring in normalcy, Manipur tells SC

The Manipur government has told the Supreme Court that it is putting its best effort in safeguarding rights and security of all inhabitants irrespective of caste, creed, religion, tribe or community and taking into account claims of all communities in a holistic manner to bring normalcy in the state at the earliest.

For over two months, the state has been reeling under ethnic violence, which has so far claimed lives of over 120 people and left hundreds others injured and displaced.

In an updated status report, it said, the matter may be taken up by the petitioners and other parties with utmost sensitivity as any misinformation or rumour or even suspicion may aggravate the situation in the State of Manipur as things are slowly returning to normalcy with great efforts from the central as well as the state government.

"If one-sided arguments are being portrayed in the court - with the advent of live reporting, there is a possibility of the same affecting the public order in the state of Manipur. It is therefore desirable that the parties may not argue referring to the names of the tribes, religion, etc which may have an adverse impact on the ground, whether intended or not," it said.

In its reply, the state government sought permission from the court for taking its own recourse to take up possible steps to bring normalcy in the state after exercising due diligence and without interference in terms of legal, security, political intervention, dialogue, rehabilitation, resettlement, compensation, etc.

With regard to confidence building measures, the state government said the central government has constituted a Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice Ajay Lamba, former Chief Justice of Guahati High Court for the purpose of making an inquiry into a definite matter of public importance, namely, incidents of violence.

"The genesis of the present conflict will be investigated by the Commission of Enquiry and a fact-based conclusion as to the causes will be arrived at," it said.

As per the police report, around 5995 FIRs have been registered as of July 4, 2023 and are being investigated in connection with different allegations, mishappenings and offences that happened during the ongoing crises. Six important FIRs had been transferred to CBI for investigation independently and with transparency, it said.

"Special Helicopter Service started for Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal Districts at a nominal cost of Rs 2000. Additional doctors were deputed by Health Ministry from neighboring states to assist with provisioning of medical facilities in relief camps. Reconstruction of lost documents- Aadhaar, Health Cards, Bank Passbooks, etc has started. Livelihood generating activities such as candle making, incense sticks making etc have also been taken up in the camps," it said.

As on July 4, 354 relief camps are operational in the affected areas with amenities and medical care made available for the convenience of the inmates.

The state government also said ex-Gratia of Rs 10.00 lakhs (50% state & 50% from central scheme for assistance to civilian victims - CSACV) for the dead while Rs 2.00 Lakh for grievous injuries Rs 25000 for non-grievous injuries has been earmarked.

Besides, Rs 2 lakh for the families of those whose houses have been burnt down is being provided after assessment, it said.

"Out a total of 241 bank branches in the State, 218 have been opened as on 06.07.2023. Efforts are being made to make the remaining 23 branches operational at the earliest. Out of 396 ATMs, 320 are functioning. Banks have been requested to make all-out efforts to ensure that the remaining 70 ATMs are also made functional at the earliest," it said.

The state government also submitted that security deployment is being planned, implemented and reviewed on a daily basis by the Security Advisor to the Government of Manipur.

So as supply of essential goods and fuels was concerned, the state government said, 7,158 trucks and oil tankers have so far carried materials from Jiribam into the State as well as Districts (from 1st June 2023 till 4th July 2023). Furthermore, adequate security arrangements have made to secure the highways for maintaining uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in the State.

As much as 30,000 MT of rice was allotted by the central government through Food Corporation of India (FCI) for sale at Rs 32/Kg. Moreover, in order to control prices of essential commodities in the market, 30 Trucks of onion/potato were bought from National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED).

With regard to education, the state government said school going students staying in relief camps have been identified, and efforts are underway to link them to the nearest school possible. In this regard, schools for Classes I to VI have been opened with effect from 5th July, 2023. Furthermore, except 96 schools where relief measures are still operational, all schools have been asked to open, subject to assessment of local situation.

Competitive exams like UPSC, NEET (UG), CUET (UG), CUET (PG) and semester examinations of Manipur University have been conducted with due flexibility ensuring participation of inhabitants of all districts, it said.