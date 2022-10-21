TET candidates protest in Kolkata; Section 144 imposed

TET candidates protest in Kolkata over recruitment; Section 144 imposed

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 21 2022, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 14:25 ist

Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualified candidates on Friday staged a protest near the head office of West Bengal Board of Primary Education in Kolkata over the job recruitment.

According to news agency ANI, Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in the area and police were seen detaining protesters.

More details awaited.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
protest
Recruitment

What's Brewing

A new cold war is heating up the Arctic

A new cold war is heating up the Arctic

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

DH Toon | How to be cold and yet save lot of power

DH Toon | How to be cold and yet save lot of power

In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures

In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures

 