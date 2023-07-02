Three arrested for allegedly raping minor visiting Jagannath fair in Ranchi's Dhurva

3 held for 'raping' minor visiting Jagannath fair

One of the accused took her to a deserted place, where he and three other persons took turns to rape her, police said.

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Jul 02 2023, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 12:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three people have been arrested for allegedly raping a girl in the Jharkhand capital, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on June 29 when the 15-year-old girl had visited a Jagannath fair in Dhurwa area along with her cousin sister, a senior police officer said.

"It was raining that day and a youth, known to the cousin sister, offered to drop the survivor home on his motorcycle. However, he took her to a deserted place, where he and three other persons took turns to rape her," Ranchi Superintendent of Police (Rural) Naushad Alam told PTI.

The survivor lodged an FIR with Pithoria Police Station on Friday.

"Three accused were arrested on Saturday, while a manhunt has been launched to nab the fourth one," he said.

Medical test of the survivor was conducted after producing her before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Alam added.

