Three dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse near Jharkhand's Dhanbad

3 dead, many feared trapped in Dhanbad mine collapse

The incident occurred at 10:30 am at Bhowra Colliery Area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited

PTI
PTI, Dhanbad,
  • Jun 09 2023, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 16:16 ist
Rescue operation under way after an illegally operated mine collapsed in Jharkhand's Bhowra colliery area, near Dhanbad, Friday, June 9, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

At least three people were killed and many feared trapped when an illegally operated mine collapsed in Jharkhand’s Bhowra colliery area on Friday, an official said.

The incident occurred at 10:30 am at Bhowra Colliery Area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), about 21 km from here.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sindri, Abhishek Kuma, said the exact number of people killed and feared trapped or injured would be known after rescuers are able to locate the victims.

An eyewitness said many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when the mine caved in.

"With the help of the locals, three persons were brought out from the debris and taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead," the eyewitness said.

Bhowra police station Inspector Binod Oraon said rescue operations were on.

India News
Jharkhand

