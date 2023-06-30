Tipra Motha chairman meets Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma met Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and discussed a host of issues related to 'political and administrative' matters.
Debbarma met Saha at his official residence here on Thursday night.
"I met the chief minister and discussed various issues related to politics and administration in a most cordial atmosphere. Let’s see what comes out", he told reporters after the meeting.
Asked if he discussed Greater Tipraland and Roman script for Kokborok with the chief minister, he replied, "Everything can’t be shared with the media because the meeting was private between me and the chief minister."
However, the royal scion made it clear that he will continue to speak for the development of 'dofa' (community) as they have been chosen for speaking for the community. "Mind it, I will not speak against any community", he said.
"... It’s been three months since the talks with the Centre on Greater Tipraland. I will not make any statement till something concrete happens," he said.
Debbarma said he also discussed the budget outlay for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and fund flow to the autonomous tribal council.
Reiterating that he doesn't believe in 'boycott politics', Debbarma said he also used to meet former chief minister Manik Sarkar and Biplab Kumar Deb on various issues.
"I also speak positive things. Now, the elections are over and let’s begin to work for the development of the state", he said.
