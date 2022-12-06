TMC's Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat Police: O'brien

TMC's Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat Police: Derek O'brien

O'brien said that the BJP is taking political vendetta to another level

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 06 2022, 08:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 08:39 ist
TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale. Credit: Twitter/@SaketGokhale

TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale has been arrested by the Gujarat Police over his tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse, according to party leader Derek O'brien.

"The cooked up case is filed with the Ahmedabad cyber cell about Saket’s tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse," the TMC MP said.

O'Brien said that Gokhale, a TMC spokesperson, took a 9 pm flight from New Delhi to Jaipur on Monday and was picked up by the Gujarat Police from the airport in Rajasthan after he landed. 

O'Brien said that Gokhale called his mother on Tuesday night and told her that he was being taken to Ahmedabad and would reach there by noon.

"The police let him make that one two-minute phone call and then confiscated his phone and all his belongings," he said. 

He added that the BJP was taking political vendetta to 'another level'.

More to follow...

Derek O'Brien
TMC
West Bengal
Gujarat
Morbi

