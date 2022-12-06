TMC's Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat Police: Derek O'brien

TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale has been arrested by the Gujarat Police over his tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse, according to party leader Derek O'brien.

"The cooked up case is filed with the Ahmedabad cyber cell about Saket’s tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse," the TMC MP said.

O'Brien said that Gokhale, a TMC spokesperson, took a 9 pm flight from New Delhi to Jaipur on Monday and was picked up by the Gujarat Police from the airport in Rajasthan after he landed.

TMC national spokesperson @SaketGokhale arrested by Gujarat Police. Saket took a 9pm flight from New Delhi to Jaipur on Mon. When he landed, Gujarat Police was at the airport in Rajasthan waiting for him and picked him up. 1/3 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 6, 2022

O'Brien said that Gokhale called his mother on Tuesday night and told her that he was being taken to Ahmedabad and would reach there by noon.

"The police let him make that one two-minute phone call and then confiscated his phone and all his belongings," he said.

He added that the BJP was taking political vendetta to 'another level'.

