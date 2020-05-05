Train with more than 10k people reach West Bengal

Train with more than 1,100 labourers, pilgrims reaches West Bengal from Rajasthan amid coronavirus lockdown

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 05 2020, 14:18 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 14:18 ist

Over 1,100 labourers and pilgrims were greeted with flowers on Tuesday as they reached Dankuni in West Bengal's Howrah district in a train from Rajasthan.

The 24-coach train, which left Ajmer in the western state on Monday morning, reached Dankuni station at 10.40 am, official sources said.

Flower petals were showered on the train as it chugged into the platform, with state ministers Moloy Ghatak and Tapan Dasgupta waiting at the station to receive the passengers.

All 1,186 passengers, including women and children, were subjected to medical examination for any COVID-19 symptom at a camp set up by the Health Department outside the station.

Those exhibiting COVID-19-like symptoms would be provided requisite medical attention, while the rest would be transported to their destination in different districts of the state by buses, the sources said.

Also follow DH full coverage on coronavirus 

The coaches were emptied one at a time, maintaining social distancing norms, they said.

The Rajasthan chief secretary had recently written to his West Bengal counterpart, seeking his consent for sending home the stranded pilgrims and labourers from Ajmer and other places in the western state, amid the lockdown.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Sunday said that two trains -- one from Rajasthan and another from Kerala -- would bring home around 2,500 labourers, pilgrims and patients.

The train from Kerala, which left Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, is scheduled to reach Baharampur in Murshidabad district on Wednesday, the sources added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
West Bengal
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
migrant labourers
Rajasthan

What's Brewing

Recently recovered produce virus-specific antibodies

Recently recovered produce virus-specific antibodies

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

 