Tripura: Amit Shah, Himanta Biswa meets Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Deb Barma

With Tipra Motha emerging as a challenge for the ruling BJP ahead of Assembly elections in Tripura, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met Pradyot Deb Barma, the chief of the regional party to discuss its demand for "Greater Tipraland".

Other senior leaders of Tipra Motha are also likely to join another meeting in New Delhi, sources said.

In a social media post, however, Deb Barma reiterated that his party would not form any alliance till a written assurance is given regarding the fulfilment of the demand for a separate state for the indigenous Tripuris. "We have repeatedly said that until we get a written assurance from the Government of India on the constitutional solution of our demand, we will not go in for an alliance, leave alone seat sharing. We know how to negotiate for our people to the maximum."

In an audio message posted on social media, Deb Barma said if a written assurance is not given in the next 24 hours, Tipra Motha will contest the elections alone. "We have told this to all parties coming to us for an alliance. There has to be a Constitutional amendment and a law has to come for a constitutional solution to our demand. If a written assurance comes, we will talk, otherwise, we will fight the elections alone," he said.

Motha, which is mainly focussing on the 20 tribal dominated Constituencies (out of 60), also reached out to the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), an ally of BJP and sought a merger or an alliance to contest the elections together on the issue of Tipraland. The IPFT also demands Tipraland.

The Opposition CPI (M) and Congress, for the first time in Tripura, formed an alliance with a target to wrest power from BJP. They also appealed to Tipra Motha to join them and form an "anti-BJP front" to defeat BJP. But Deb Barma is firm on their demand.