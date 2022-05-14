Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb resigns

PTI
PTI,
  • May 14 2022, 16:19 ist
  • updated: May 14 2022, 16:22 ist
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb. Credit: PTI Photo

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb says he has submitted his resignation to the governor.

More to follow... 

