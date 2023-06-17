Two injured as security forces, mobs clash in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

Two injured as security forces, mobs clash in Imphal

Automatic gunfire was reported from Kwakta in the Bishnupur district of Manipur and Kangvai in the Churachandpur district

PTI
PTI, Imphal/Kolkata,
  • Jun 17 2023, 09:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 09:43 ist
Army officials patrol in the violence-hit area, at Sanasabi in Imphal east district of Manipur. Credit: IANS Photo

Two civilians were injured as mobs clashed with security forces overnight in Imphal town and attempts were made to torch the houses of BJP leaders, officials said on Saturday.

In separate incidents, automatic gunfire was reported from Kwakta in the Bishnupur district of Manipur and Kangvai in the Churachandpur district through the night.

An attempt was also made to loot of Iringbam police station in Imphal West. However, no weapons were stolen.

Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Rapid Action Force held joint marches till midnight through the state capital to halt rioters from congregating.

A mob of approximately 1,000 people came together to try and burn down buildings near the palace compound.

RAF fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Another mob tried to set the house of Biswajeet, MLA on fire. RAF column, however, dispersed the crowd.

Another mob surrounded the BJP office post midnight at Sinjemai, but could not do any harm as an Army column dispersed it.

Similarly, a crowd tried to vandalise the home of Sharda Devi, BJP (women's) president near Porampet in Imphal around midnight. Security forces managed to disperse the youth.

