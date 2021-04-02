Violent past behind, promise of jobs and land rights dominate politics in Assam's Bodoland 

Militancy and the demand for a separate state for the Bodos no longer dominates politics in Bodoland, in western Assam, as the region is set for the Assembly elections on April 6.

"We had enough of militancy, killings and agitation since the 1980s. People now want peace to prevail and jobs locally. Those who don't have land want land to work for a better future," Deben Narzary, a college student in Kokrajhar told DH. He was in a hurry to receive his elder brother, Manjit, from the railway station. Manjit is an IT professional in Bengaluru and came home to cast his vote.

The environment around him outside Kokrajhar railway station is no longer as it used to be. There is no graffiti on the wall with demands like "divide Assam 50:50" or "No Bodoland, No Rest."

"Abduction or killing used to be frequent not very long ago. But things have changed drastically in the past few years," said pan shop owner Diptesh Majumdar, a Bengali Hindu.

"It's good to see the parties are also now talking about jobs, education and land rights, and not about militancy or the promise of a separate state," he said.

The new Bodoland Accord -- signed by the Centre in January last year with all four factions of insurgent group NDFB and organisations agitating for a separate state -- perhaps set the stage for putting Bodoland's violent past behind. More than 1,600 militants laid down weapons after the government promised them employment and "proper rehabilitation."

The Accord also set the stage for a new political equation in Bodoland, a region where Bodoland People's Front (BPF), an ally of BJP in 2016 Assembly polls, have remained dominant. The BPF was in the power of Bodoland Territorial Council for 15 years before BJP snapped its ties in December last year and formed the council with United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL), a party that gained strength after many former leaders of All Bodo Students' Union and NDFB joined.

Bodoland comprising four districts, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri has 12 Assembly seats. In 2016, BPF had won all 12 and is contesting in all the seats this time. BJP has fielded four candidates while UPPL is contesting in remaining eight.

"Since BJP-UPPL came to power in BTC, we have provided land documents to 5,400 families and rest will also get the soon. New educational institutions will come, new industries will be set up as promised in the new Bodoland Accord we have signed. Now there is an atmosphere of peace and confidence among people belonging to all communities, Bodos or non-Bodos," BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a rally at Gossaigaon, making it clear that BJP-UPPL is banking on the new accord to wrest the seats from BPF.

BPF chief and former insurgent leader, Hagrama Mohilary said his party joined the BJP-led alliance in 2016 hoping to solve problems like land rights and lack of jobs. "BJP fooled us," Mohilary said. "In 2016, I helped BJP formed the government and this time I will make sure BJP is defeated," he warned. "Congress-led grand alliance will surely come to power," he said. Last month, BPF joined the grand alliance that also has Badruddin Ajmal-led AlUDF, which is likely to swing in the large Muslim votes in Bodoland.

Polling for four seats in Bodoland was held on Thursday and the same for the remaining eight is scheduled in the third and final phase on April 6.