VRS for 300 Assam Police personnel due to excess alcohol intake: Sarma

Assam Police: CM says alcohol behind VRS for 300

The process has already begun and new recruitment will take place to fill the vacancies, Sarma also added

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Apr 30 2023, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 19:54 ist
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Credit: PTI File Photo

About 300 officers of Assam Police, who are “habitual drinkers”, will be offered voluntary retirement, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

The process has already begun and new recruitment will take place to fill the vacancies, he said.

“About 300 officers and jawans are habitual drinkers, and consumption of too much alcohol has damaged their bodies. The government has a provision of voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for them.

“It is an old rule, but we had not implemented it earlier,” Sarma, who also holds the home portfolio, told reporters on the sidelines of a programme.

The chief minister said he is also working on decentralisation of governance, and has set in motion the process for opening offices with powers that were previously vested with the deputy commissioners’ office in all 126 legislative assembly constituency areas.

“We are trying to ensure people don’t have to travel to the district headquarters for work at the DC’s office, and that the DC’s office is available in every LAC area.

“The DCs will look after law and order, and they will be given different responsibilities,” Sarma added.

India News
Assam
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam police

