West Bengal Governor gets Z category security

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has been accorded 'Z' category security cover in the wake of "potential threats" to him.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an order directing the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take charge of Dhankar's security, that will be valid in all parts of the country.

Under 'Z' category security, he will have about 8-10 armed security personnel with him when he travels.

The decision came following a threat assessment report prepared by central security and intelligence agencies. The report had referred to the recent incident in Jadavpur University, where Union minister Babul Supriyo was heckled and he had rushed to save him. The report said there is a need for a professional team to secure his safety.