Bengal launches Covid-19 hospital admission system

West Bengal launches system to deal with admissions at Covid-19 hospitals

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 17 2020, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 22:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The West Bengal government on Monday launched a Covid-19 Patient Management System to deal with admission and treatment-related issues at the hospitals.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said the system has been started with three Covid-19 hospitals in Kolkata, and in another week 84 hospitals in the state will be brought under its purview.

Further, he said the state has made provisions to provide oxygen support at all the beds in the Covid-19 hospitals.

Oxygen support will be available in all the 11,775 beds now, Sinha said.

West Bengal
COVID-19
Coronavirus

