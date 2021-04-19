West Bengal polls: BJP candidate's house attacked

The house of Sanmoy Bandopadhyay, BJP's Panihati candidate, was attacked late on Sunday

PTI
PTI,
  Apr 19 2021
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 15:43 ist
A person was arrested in connection with the incident, a senior officer of the Barrackpore Police said. Credit: iStock Photo

A BJP candidate's house was attacked with crude bombs in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Monday.

The house of Sanmoy Bandopadhyay, BJP's Panihati candidate, was attacked late on Sunday, they said.

The incident happened in the Khardaha police station area where Bandopadhyay lives, they added.

A person was arrested in connection with the incident, a senior officer of the Barrackpore Police said.

There was no report of any injury to anyone, he said.

Further investigations are underway, he added.

