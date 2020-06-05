West Bengal records highest single-day spike of COVID-19, 427 cases reported

West Bengal recorded its biggest single day spike in COVID-19 cases with 427 cases in 24 hours on Friday taking the total number of cases to 7303. Currently there are 4025 active cases in the state.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare 11 have died directly due to the virus in last 24 hours. With this the related death toll has reached 294. Apart from this 72 COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities in the state so far.

With 55 fresh cases in 24 hours the number of active cases in Kolkata reached 1313. The state capital has recorded 186 deaths directly due to the virus and 52 due to comorbdities.

Next comes Howrah district with 802 active cases out of which 47 were recorded in last 24 hours. It has recorded 41 deaths directly due to the virus and five due to comorbdities.

The third spot is occupied by the North 24 Paraganas district which has 583 active cases out of which 38 were reported in 24 hours.

So far 2,912 persons have been discharged and 2,51,517 samples have been tested.