West Bengal: Two sailors of INS Netaji Subhash tested for COVID-19 in Kolkata

Two sailors at Indian Navy’s land-based logistics facility INS Netaji Subhash were tested for COVID-19 after they showed flu-like symptoms. The results of the tests are yet to come.

The contacts of the two sailors have been quarantined as a precautionary measure, said Defense spokesperson Wing Commander M S Hooda on Thursday.

“Following the laid down protocols the other personnel have been quarantined as a precautionary measure,” said Hooda in a statement.

However, he did not specify how many other personnel were quarantined.