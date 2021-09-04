'Why only Bhabanipur': Bengal BJP furious over Election Commission's bypoll decision

The West Bengal BJP is furious with the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to announce a by-election to the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in Kolkata where Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo plans Mamata Banerjee to contest. The State BJP leadership has questioned the neutrality of the EC, asking why it was only announced elections for Bhabanipur when bypolls are due in five constituencies.

Speaking to reporters, State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said “ by-polls were due in five seats. Then why only Bhabanipur will go to polls. Is the EC somehow being influenced?”

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that only the EC could tell for what reason the by-election is being held only in Bhabanipur. He also said that it was the TMC that always alleged that the poll body functions under the BJP's thumb.

“Only the EC can tell for what reason by-polls will be held only at Bhabanipur. The State’s Chief Secretary wrote to the EC stating that if Mamata Banerjee does not win then there may be a constitutional crisis in the State,” said Adhikari.

Also Read | EC announces bypoll in Bhabanipur assembly seat where WB CM Mamata Banerjee plans to contest

He also questioned why the Chief Secretary has presented such an argument before the Election Commission when the TMC has far more seats than the magic figure of 148 in the State Assembly.

“Even after winning 213 seats, the TMC did not find anyone else (apart from Mamata) for the Chief Minister’s post. I was right in saying that the TMC is a private limited company,” said Adhikari.

According to sources, the State BJP leadership wanted to keep Mamata under pressure by delaying the bypolls, since according to constitutional rules, she must be elected to the Assembly within six months of taking oath as Chief Minister to remain in her post. Mamata, who took oath as Chief Minister on May 5, has to get elected to the West Bengal Assembly by November 5.

While the TMC, as well as Mamata, has repeatedly demanded that bypolls should be held in Bengal as the Covid-19 situation in the state was under control, the state BJP claimed that since public transport was restricted, it could not be said that the situation was normal in Bengal and hence bypolls cannot be held in the state.