Will take on the government as a responsible Opposition in Tripura: Pradyot Deb Barma

Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Deb Barma Friday said his party would take on the BJP-led government in Tripura, both inside the Assembly and outside, as a "responsible Opposition" till the demand for a "constitutional solution" for the tribals is fulfilled.

"We will sit in the Opposition and question the government on issues where we think the government should be questioned. We will act as a responsible Opposition," Deb Barma told reporters at Agartala after 13 MLAs of Tipra Motha took oath in the Assembly.

Deb Barma's announcement came even as Home Minister Amit Shah assured to address the demand for a "constitutional solution." After his meeting with Shah on March 8, Deb Barma told reporters that the home minister assured him that the Centre would appoint an interlocutor to carry forward the talks for finding a "constitutional solution" for the tribals in the state.

Watch | What transpired in meeting between Amit Shah and Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Deb Barma?

"The Home Minister assured us to appoint an interlocutor. Now it is up to the government. We can not continue to wait. We will continue to take on the government, be it inside the Assembly, on the streets or villages on issues of development. We will continue to raise our demand for a constitutional solution for the tribals as well," he said. "We can not sit in the government until the demand is fulfilled," Deb Barma further said.

The Tipra Motha contested the Assembly elections with a demand for "Greater Tipraland", a separate state for the indigenous people, who constitute about 30 per cent of Tripura's population. As many as 13 candidates were elected as MLAs in its maiden Assembly elections. Tipra Motha emerged as the second largest party while BJP and its ally IPFT formed their government for the second straight term.

After results, BJP invited Tipra Motha to be part of the government but the party refused to join without fulfilling the demand for a "constitutional solution." Motha demands a constitutional amendment to offer more powers (legislative, administrative and financial) to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, in which Tipra Motha is now in power.

BJP has made it clear repeatedly that the party would not allow division of Tripura. The party's manifesto, however, assured to address the demands for the welfare of the tribals.

When asked about whether Tipra Motha would join the Opposition CPI (M) and Congress to take on the government, Deb Barma said, "Definitely, we will combine as an opposition to question the government, when it comes to the issue of drinking water, jobs or interests of the tribals."