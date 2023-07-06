Woman shot dead outside Manipur school

Woman shot dead outside school in Manipur's Imphal West

This comes amid ongoing ethnic clashes in the state since the past two months.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 06 2023, 12:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 13:04 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman was Thursday shot dead outside a school by unidentified assailants in Manipur's Imphal West district.

This comes amid ongoing ethnic clashes in the state since the past two months.

Clashes broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

More details to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Manipur
imphal

Related videos

What's Brewing

MP CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim

MP CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3

After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3

What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

 