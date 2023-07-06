Woman shot dead outside school in Manipur's Imphal West

A woman was Thursday shot dead outside a school by unidentified assailants in Manipur's Imphal West district.
This comes amid ongoing ethnic clashes in the state since the past two months.
Clashes broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
More details to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
MP CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim
Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability
After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3
What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?
Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral
Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'
Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800