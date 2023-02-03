Working for deprived, backward sections our priority: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that welfare of the deprived and backward sections is the Central government's priority.
Modi, during a virtual address at the ‘Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhand Kirtan’ in Assam's Barpeta district, also said special provisions have been made in the Union Budget 2023-24 to increase the interest rates on women's savings to empower them.
Also Read | Padma Vibhushan for Mulayam Singh Yadav is part of a larger political tableau
The PM, draped in a white and green 'gamosa', said that the demand for the traditional hand towels have gone up in the last eight years.
“Lakhs of women organised under Self Help Groups (SHGs) are weaving these. Behind every ‘gamosa’ is the hard work of the women of Assam,” he said.
The month-long kirtan, which began on January 6, is being held at the Krishnaguru Sevashram.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille
Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu
Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen
1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda
Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup
Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click
ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on existence
DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class
'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days
Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II