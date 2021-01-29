Youth arrested for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl in Odisha

Youth held for sexually assaulting 8 y/o girl in Odisha

Representative image/Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

Police on Thursday arrested a youth for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in a remote village in Odisha's Balasore district, an officer said.

A youth from Arjunpur village under Khaira police station limit was arrested for sexually assaulting the girl. The minor was rescued by local villagers when she screamed for help, the officer said.

The youth allegedly took the girl to a nearby lonely place offering her some chocolate and tried to rape her. The girl was rescued from the place and admitted to Khaira hospital, police said.

The victim's family members have lodged a written complaint in the police station.

Khaira police station Inspector-in-Charge Subrat Behera said the culprit has been arrested and investigation started.

