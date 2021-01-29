Youth arrested for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl in Odisha

Police on Thursday arrested a youth for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in a remote village in Odisha's Balasore district, an officer said.
A youth from Arjunpur village under Khaira police station limit was arrested for sexually assaulting the girl. The minor was rescued by local villagers when she screamed for help, the officer said.
The youth allegedly took the girl to a nearby lonely place offering her some chocolate and tried to rape her. The girl was rescued from the place and admitted to Khaira hospital, police said.
The victim's family members have lodged a written complaint in the police station.
Khaira police station Inspector-in-Charge Subrat Behera said the culprit has been arrested and investigation started.
How novel coronavirus turns the body against itself
Pandemic cost global tourism $1.3 trillion in 2020: UN
Brazil saves over 100 slavery victims in swoops
This new supercomputer will be among world's fastest
'HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series'
Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues
Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism