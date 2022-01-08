EC won't interfere in Union Budget presentation: CEC

EC would not like to interfere in Union Budget presentation: CEC Chandra

Chandra said the Union Budget is a yearly statement that has to be laid before Parliament

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 08 2022, 20:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 20:53 ist
Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra during the press conference announces the schedule for general elections to Legislative Assemblies of Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Punjab at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. Credit: IANS Photo

The EC would not like to interfere in the presentation of the Union Budget, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra said on Saturday, asserting the annual exercise would not disturb the level-playing field for parties during elections to five states.

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced the schedule for assembly elections to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Polls will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with the counting of votes on March 10.

Also read: Budget Session will be 'out of focus', says TMC after EC announces schedule of polls in 5 states

Responding to a question on whether the Union Budget on February 1 and the president's address to the two houses of Parliament before that would disturb the level-playing field, Chandra said the Union Budget is a yearly statement that has to be laid before Parliament.

"The Election Commission would not like to interfere in the presentation of the Budget because that is for the whole country and not limited to these five states only," he said.

Noting that budget was a statement of expenditure and revenue, the CEC said, "How will the level-playing field will be disturbed? The level-playing field will not be disturbed (by its presentation)."

Parliament is likely to be in session during elections. The dates of the Budget session are yet to be announced. 

