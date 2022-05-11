ED arrests Jharkhand IAS in money laundering case

ED arrests Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal in money laundering case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 11 2022, 18:08 ist
  • updated: May 11 2022, 18:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Enforcement Directorate, on Wednesday, arrested Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal in a money laundering case.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Enforcement Directorate
Pooja Singhal
Jharkhand
India News
Arrest

What's Brewing

Marcos reloaded: Allure of 'golden era' known to India

Marcos reloaded: Allure of 'golden era' known to India

In Kyiv, boxing gyms offer chance to ease war stress

In Kyiv, boxing gyms offer chance to ease war stress

E-scooters for nurses speed up healthcare in Jharkhand

E-scooters for nurses speed up healthcare in Jharkhand

Tomato flu breaks out in Kerala, contained quickly

Tomato flu breaks out in Kerala, contained quickly

No 'versus' thing in arts: Ranveer on north-south films

No 'versus' thing in arts: Ranveer on north-south films

Indian chocolate comes of age

Indian chocolate comes of age

Inside a Ukraine hospital, medics work as rockets fall

Inside a Ukraine hospital, medics work as rockets fall

Does crypto crash pose threat to the financial system?

Does crypto crash pose threat to the financial system?

 