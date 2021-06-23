ED seizes Rs 18,170cr assets of Mallya, Nirav Modi, Choksi; transfers Rs 9,371cr to PSBs, Centre

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized assets worth Rs 18,170.02 crore belonging to Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi — accused under PMLA — and also transferred a part of the seized assets worth Rs 9.371.17 crore to Public Sector Banks and the Centre.

ED not only attached/ seized assets worth of Rs. 18,170.02 crore (80.45% of total loss to banks) in case of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi under the PMLA but also transferred a part of attached/ seized assets of Rs. 9371.17 Crore to the PSBs and

Central Government. — ED (@dir_ed) June 23, 2021

Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have defrauded Public Sector Banks by siphoning off the funds through their companies which resulted in a total loss of Rs 22,585.83 crore to the banks.

ED has also taken immediate steps to attach/seize assets worth Rs 18,170.02 crore which included assets worth of Rs 969 crore located in foreign countries. The quantum of

the attached and seized assets represents 80.45% of the total bank loss of Rs. 22,585.83 crore.

The investigation by the ED has proved that a substantial part of these assets was held in the names of dummy entities/ trusts/ third persons/ relatives of these accused and these

entities were proxy of these accused to hold these assets.

