ED transfers Rs 9,371cr Mallya, Choksi assets to PSBs

ED seizes Rs 18,170cr assets of Mallya, Nirav Modi, Choksi; transfers Rs 9,371cr to PSBs, Centre

The quantum of the attached and seized assets represents 80.45% of the total bank loss of Rs. 22,585.83 crore

DHNS,
  • Jun 23 2021, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2021, 12:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStockPhoto

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized assets worth Rs 18,170.02 crore belonging to Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi — accused under PMLA — and also transferred a part of the seized assets worth Rs 9.371.17 crore to Public Sector Banks and the Centre.

Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have defrauded Public Sector Banks by siphoning off the funds through their companies which resulted in a total loss of Rs 22,585.83 crore to the banks.

ED has also taken immediate steps to attach/seize assets worth Rs 18,170.02 crore which included assets worth of Rs 969 crore located in foreign countries. The quantum of
the attached and seized assets represents 80.45% of the total bank loss of Rs. 22,585.83 crore.

The investigation by the ED has proved that a substantial part of these assets was held in the names of dummy entities/ trusts/ third persons/ relatives of these accused and these
entities were proxy of these accused to hold these assets.

