Empowered group of secretaries to attract investments to India

Empowered group of secretaries to attract investments

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 03 2020, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 22:56 ist
Representative image (iStock)

The Centre on Wednesday decided to set up a high level empowered group of secretaries, chaired by cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba and a Project Development Cell (PDC) in ministries for attracting investments to India in the wake of new opportunities presented by the COVID-19 situation.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Besides Gauba, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and the secretaries of the departments of commerce, revenue and economic affairs will be members of the group.

Secretary of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade would be the member convenor, an official statement said.

“It will bring synergies between ministries and departments, among centre and state governments in policy matters. It will give boost to the economy and open up immense direct and indirect employment opportunities,” I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters here.

