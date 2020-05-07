Ensure below 50% occupancy in buses post lockdown: Tamil Nadu govt

Ensure below 50% occupancy in buses post lockdown: TN

  • May 07 2020, 19:43 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 19:52 ist
Migrant worker and stranded travellers wave through a window of a bus as they leave to their hometowns after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Chennai. AFP

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday instructed State transport undertakings to ensure below 50 per cent passenger occupancy in buses after the COVID-19 induced lockdown ends and services resume. In a circular to STUs, the government listed the Standard Operating Procedures for the post lockdown period and asked the authorities to follow the SOP without fail.

"Maximum allowable total passenger capacity should be below 50 per cent," the SOP said, adding the provision for seats and standing locations for passengers must maintain social distancing.

Disinfecting buses after completion of every trip, avoiding use of air conditioners, ensuring masks, separation of space between the driver and commuters are the other norms outlined.

Notably, the authorities have been asked to promote QR code based payments, and other methods of e- payments like PayTM, Google Pay and Jio Pay for ticketing purposes.

The SOP is for the post lockdown times and the current third nationwide shutdown phase -which includes a ban on public transport- is scheduled to end on May 17.

Only special trains for the benefit of stranded guest workers are currently operated in Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country.

