Ensure more Covid-19 vaccines are available to states: Gehlot to Centre

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that the Union Health Ministry should provide more vaccines to states instead of highlighting vaccination statistics.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan should have put vaccine production on top priority and if necessary, more companies should be allowed and encouraged to produce vaccines by changing the law, he said.
"The Union Health Ministry should leave statistics and ensure more vaccines are available to the states. If the third wave affects children, then the country will never forgive," Gehlot tweeted.
श्री @narendramodi जी व @drharshvardhan जी को वैक्सीन उत्पादन को सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता पर रखना चाहिए था व इसके लिए आवश्यक हो तो कानून में बदलाव कर अन्य कंपनियों को भी वैक्सीन उत्पादन करने की अनुमति,प्रोत्साहन दिया जाना चाहिए।भारत वैक्सीन उत्पादन में दुनियाभर में सिरमौर माना जाता है
— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 25, 2021
In a country with a population of 130 crore, if vaccines are not provided soon and the third wave of coronavirus starts affecting children, then the situation of lack of oxygen and medicines will be worse than the second wave and saving children lives will be difficult, he said.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Sun Halo: Bengaluru witnesses rare optical phenomenon
How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children
Biden hosts Floyd family on anniversary of murder
Man City and Chelsea: From outsiders to European elite
Anti-Zionism isn’t the same as anti-Semitism?
DH Toon | 'Where is the Congress toolkit?!'
India's environmental misadventures
Cicada sushi, anyone?
Gau mutra to bhabhi ji papad: Covid myths go unchecked
Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?