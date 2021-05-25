Gehlot asks Centre to ensure more Covid jabs for states

Ensure more Covid-19 vaccines are available to states: Gehlot to Centre

He said more allocations should be done instead of highlighting vaccine statistics

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • May 25 2021, 12:31 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 12:31 ist
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI File Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that the Union Health Ministry should provide more vaccines to states instead of highlighting vaccination statistics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan should have put vaccine production on top priority and if necessary, more companies should be allowed and encouraged to produce vaccines by changing the law, he said.

"The Union Health Ministry should leave statistics and ensure more vaccines are available to the states. If the third wave affects children, then the country will never forgive," Gehlot tweeted.

In a country with a population of 130 crore, if vaccines are not provided soon and the third wave of coronavirus starts affecting children, then the situation of lack of oxygen and medicines will be worse than the second wave and saving children lives will be difficult, he said.

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Rajasthan
Coronavirus vaccine
Ashok Gehlot

