Ex-IPL head Lalit Modi says he is dating Sushmita Sen

Ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi confirms he is dating Sushmita Sen, shares pics

Modi shared a series of pictures of the two on Twitter, calling the actress his 'better half'

IANS
IANS,
  • Jul 14 2022, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 20:57 ist

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi on Thursday announced that he is dating Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and both are planning to tie the knot soon.

Earlier, Modi had shared a series of pictures of the two on Twitter, calling the actress his 'better half' and describing it as a 'new beginning'.

"Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," wrote Modi.

 

However, minutes after the tweet went viral, he said in another tweet, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."

 

 

Lalit Modi
Sushmita Sen
IPL

