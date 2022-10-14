Expect matter is dealt with seriously: MEA on stabbing of Indian student in Australia

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday the high commission in Canberra is in touch with the local authorities over an incident of stabbing of an Indian student in Australia and expects action to be taken against the perpetrators.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The 28-year-old Indian student was stabbed multiple times in the face, chest and abdomen in Australia by a man who allegedly demanded cash, according to local media reports.

The incident took place at about 10.30 pm on October 6 as Shubham Garg walked along the Pacific Highway, the NSW Police Force said in a statement on Monday.

Asked about the incident, Bagchi said the Indian High Commission in Canberra and the consulate in Sydney are in close touch with the local authorities and a suspect is in custody.

"It is a sad incident. He (Garg) is in a hospital and treatment is being done," Bagchi said.

"We expect that the matter is dealt with seriously and action is taken against the perpetrators," he added.

Bagchi said the Indian mission is also in touch with Garg's family members and providing help in expediting their travel to Australia.

Asked if it was a racial attack, the MEA spokesperson said, "I do not want to speculate, the focus is on his treatment."