Expecting India to hit two digit growth next year: WEF president says after meeting PM Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 13 2021, 20:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 20:52 ist
World Economic Forum President Borge Brende with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Credit: Twitter/@borgebrende

World Economic Forum President Borge Brende met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and said he expected India to hit a double-digit growth next year while it celebrates its 75 years of independence and prepares for its G20 presidency.

Modi tweeted, "It was a delight to meet you @borgebrende and have an insightful interaction with you on several subjects. Highlighted India's efforts towards strengthening the fight against COVID-19 and the economic reforms undertaken in the last few months."

Brende said he had "an excellent and very substantial" meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

"India is again the fastest growing of the large economies. Expecting two digit growth next year while India is celebrating its 75 years of Independence and prepares for its G20 Presidency," he said on Twitter.

