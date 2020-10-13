Explosion in Kolkata's Beleghata, no casualties yet

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 13 2020, 09:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 09:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

An explosion was reported in Kolkata's Beleghata area on Tuesday, blowing off part of the roof of Beleghata Gandhimath Friends Circle Club, news agency ANI reported. No casualties were reported yet.

The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, the agency said.

Kolkata
West Bengal
Explosion

