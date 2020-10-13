Explosion in Kolkata's Beleghata, no casualties yet

An explosion was reported in Kolkata's Beleghata area on Tuesday, blowing off part of the roof of Beleghata Gandhimath Friends Circle Club, news agency ANI reported. No casualties were reported yet.

The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, the agency said.