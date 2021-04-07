Jaishankar holds talks with John Kerry

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar holds talks with John Kerry

The US Embassy said over the next few days, Kerry will meet with representatives of the Indian government, private sector, and non-governmental organisations

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 07 2021, 06:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 17:33 ist
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with US climate envoy John Kerry, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry with a focus on issues relating to global climate action.

Kerry is currently on a visit to India.

"Good to see US @ClimateEnvoy John Kerry again. Discussed issues of global climate action. As always, passionate and interesting on this subject," Jaishankar tweeted.

The US Embassy said over the next few days, Kerry will meet with representatives of the Indian government, private sector, and non-governmental organisations.

Climate change has been a major area of focus for President Joe Biden.

After taking charge as the US president, Biden on January 20 announced the return of the US to the Paris climate accord.

Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to a virtual summit on the climate crisis later this month.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among the key leaders invited to the two-day conference beginning April 22.

