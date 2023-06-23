Face authentification now in PM-KISAN mobile app

Farmers registered under the centrally-sponsored scheme PM-KISAN can now complete e-KYC by scanning their face without one-time password or fingerprint as the government on Thursday launched a "face authentification" feature on the mobile application.

The new feature on the PM-Kisan mobile app was unveiled by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who said the implementation of the scheme has become "much easier by using technology," an official statement said.

Also Read — No fertile future yet for farmers' scheme

"Through PM-Kisan mobile App, remote farmers can do e-KYC by scanning their face without OTP or fingerprint," it said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), eligible farmers are provided with a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each every four months.

The scheme was launched in February 2019 but is being implemented with effect from December 2018. The 13th installment of PM-KISAN was paid to more than 8.1 crore farmers.

The new mobile app is available for download on the Google Play Store. The app will also provide very important information related to the scheme and PM-KISAN accounts to the farmers.

Farmers can also know the status of landseeding, linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts and e-KYC using the No User Status Module.

The Agriculture Ministry has also roped in India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) to open Aadhaar-linked bank accounts for beneficiaries at their doorstep and asked Common Services Centres to organize village-level e-KYC camps with the help of states/UTs, the statement added.

Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Agricultue Secretary Manoj Ahuja were among other officials present at the event.