Facebook says it received 646 complaints from May 15-June 15 through grievance mechanism

Social media giant Facebook on Thursday said it received 646 reports in India through its grievance mechanism channel between May 15 and June 15 under categories like bullying, account hacking, nudity and fake profiles.

The US-based firm in its monthly compliance report as per the new IT rules said it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 363 of these cases.

Facebook said 198 complaints were related to accounts being hacked (which represented the largest share of grievances), while reports were also received for categories such as 'fake profile that's pretending to be me' (73), 'bullying or harassment' (45), 'content showing me in nudity/partial nudity or in a sexual act' (36), and 'inappropriate or abusive content' (18).

Also Read | WhatsApp banned 20 lakh Indian accounts during May15-June 15 period

Facebook also received reports under 'lost access to a page or group I used to manage' (47), 'request access to personal data' (22), 'report issue with how Facebook is processing my data' (14), 'content I appear in that I do not want displayed' (19) and other issues (174).

On July 2, Facebook had stated that it had 'actioned' over 3 crore posts across 10 violation categories in India during the same time period.

Instagram, which is part of the Facebook family of apps, received 36 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism during the same time period.

"We responded to 100 per cent of the 36 reports... Of these incoming reports, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 10 cases," it added.