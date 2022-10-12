Facebook users lose followers, Zuckerberg's fall under 10,000

FB users flag losing followers, Zuckerberg's under 10K

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 12 2022, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 14:49 ist
File photo of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Credit: AFP Photo

Several users of Meta's Facebook are complaining losing majority of their followers on the social media platform due to unknown reasons.

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has lost over 119 million followers which has brought down his follower count to below 10,000.

Read | Inside Zuckerberg’s Metaverse struggles

"Facebook created a tsunami that wiped away my almost 900,000 followers and left only 9000 something on the shore. I kind of like Facebook's comedy," exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen tweeted.

When contacted, a Meta spokesperson said, “We're aware that some people are seeing inconsistent follower count on their Facebook profiles. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.” 

