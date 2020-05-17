Fake texts on Labours to get benefit of Rs 1.2 lakh

Fake message claims labourers working between 1990 to 2020 will get ₹1.2 lakh benefits

Alt News
Alt News,
  • May 17 2020, 13:23 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 13:23 ist

On May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crores to support the nation gripped with the coronavirus crisis. The PM informed that the details of the plan would be shared by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman the next day. Since then Sitharaman has made an announcement in three tranches. The Financial Express reported live updates of the third tranche on May 15.

A WhatsApp text claims that labourers who have been working between 1990-2020 will get Rs 1.2 lakhs from the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MLE). The message is followed by a suspicious link ‘https://lI.IlllI.uno’ however the text includes a preview of the official website of MLE — labour.gov.in. The preview reads, “Ministry of Labour and Employment: Benefits available obtain ₹120000.”

Fact-check

Alt News opened the suspicious link ‘https://lI.IlllI.uno’ and it directed to another domain ‘labour.rebajas.live’. Both websites are no longer accessible.

A Twitter user who tagged MLE to authenticate the message has attached the screenshots of the website when it was accessible.

On May 14, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked the viral WhatsApp text on Twitter. “There is no such announcement by Govt. of India. Beware of such fraudulent websites,” reads the tweet.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ministry of Labour and Employment
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Narendra Modi
Nirmala Sitharaman

What's Brewing

'COVID could cost 135mn jobs, push 120mn into poverty'

'COVID could cost 135mn jobs, push 120mn into poverty'

Vande Bharat Mission: A tale of chaos and calm

Vande Bharat Mission: A tale of chaos and calm

First coronavirus death in Nepal -- a new mother

First coronavirus death in Nepal -- a new mother

Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear stock

Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear stock

They won’t come back anytime soon

They won’t come back anytime soon

 