Fans trend ‘2 years of injustice to Sushant’ on actor’s death anniversary

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 14 2022, 14:16 ist
On actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s second death anniversary, fans took to social media platforms, with ‘2 years of injustice to Sushant’ trending, to pay tribute and demand "justice" for their beloved Kai Po Che star who was found dead on June 14, 2020. 

Sushant Sigh Rajput or ‘SSR'’s death had sent shockwaves across the country and gave rise to endless conspiracy theories on Twitter. Trends like #sushantology, #boycottbollywood, #ssrians and #justiceforSSR fired up as fans demanded deeper police investigations.

The drama-filled case involved not only the police authorities but also the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Board (NCB) and made headlines for weeks.

 

The actor rose to fame after starring in the daily soap Pavitra Rishta and is known for his roles in Kedarnath, Dil BecharaChhichhore and biopic on M S Dhoni.

