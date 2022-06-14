Fans trend ‘2 years of injustice to Sushant’ on actor’s death anniversary

On actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s second death anniversary, fans took to social media platforms, with ‘2 years of injustice to Sushant’ trending, to pay tribute and demand "justice" for their beloved Kai Po Che star who was found dead on June 14, 2020.

Sushant Sigh Rajput or ‘SSR'’s death had sent shockwaves across the country and gave rise to endless conspiracy theories on Twitter. Trends like #sushantology, #boycottbollywood, #ssrians and #justiceforSSR fired up as fans demanded deeper police investigations.

The drama-filled case involved not only the police authorities but also the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Board (NCB) and made headlines for weeks.

It’s a Black Day for us.. Never forget, Never forgive ✊

Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput ✊#BoycottBollywood 🔥 2years Of Injustice To Sushant 💔 pic.twitter.com/hDuc0rjZel — PIYALI 🇮🇳 (@PiyaliBh) June 14, 2022

Where is Justice for SSR ? @PMOIndia @narendramodi 2years Of Injustice To Sushant — Jyotsna💚 (@Unfinished011) June 13, 2022

2 years completed today but still U have not got justice💔..Shame on our judiciary system & Government, but don't worry we will fight for your justice till the end & U will get it 1day definitely💯%..We will love U & miss U forever 👐💫❤ @PMOIndia 2years Of Injustice To Sushant pic.twitter.com/C01t0q1w7P — Sudipta Saha(SSRrians❤!Sushant Sing Rajput Fan❤!) (@Sudiptasaha21) June 14, 2022

The actor rose to fame after starring in the daily soap Pavitra Rishta and is known for his roles in Kedarnath, Dil Bechara, Chhichhore and biopic on M S Dhoni.