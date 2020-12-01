Farmer leaders invite Tomar to langar for 'jalebi'

Farmer leaders invite Narendra Singh Tomar to langar for 'jalebi and pakoda along with tea'

The government has called for another round of discussions on Thursday, December 3

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 01 2020, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2020, 21:29 ist
Farmers eat a meal during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against new farm law, at Ghazipur Delhi-UP border. Credit: PTI Photo

Farmer union leaders on Tuesday invited Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to their protest site and offered to serve him 'jalebi' and 'pakoda' along with tea at their langar (community kitchen) after they were offered tea by the minister during a marathon meeting with the government over their ongoing agitation against three new farm laws.

"Tomar Saheb requested us to have tea during the break between the meeting, but we in return extended him an invitation to accompany us to our protest site where we are serving tea along with jalebi and pakodas in langar. This led to laughter all around," Jamhuri Kisan Sabha's Kulwant Singh Sandhu told PTI.

Farmers' protest live updates on DH

He said farmers' union leaders wanted to utilise the break time to discuss the government's offer of forming a committee.

At the meeting, the government suggested setting up a committee to look into issues raised by farmers protesting against new farm laws, but it was rejected by representatives of 35 agitating organisations during their marathon meeting with three union ministers that ended without any resolution.

The government has called for another round of discussions on Thursday, December 3.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Singh Tomar
farmers
Protests
Farm Bills

What's Brewing

Polish zoo captures rare mouse-deer birth on video

Polish zoo captures rare mouse-deer birth on video

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

This MNC will try a four-day work week

This MNC will try a four-day work week

Who moved the Utah monolith?

Who moved the Utah monolith?

 